Korea Investment CORP Has $72.07 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $72,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Cleveland Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

