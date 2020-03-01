Korea Investment CORP Has $76.77 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $281.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

