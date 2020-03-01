Korea Investment CORP Has $79.99 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $79,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after purchasing an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,425,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

