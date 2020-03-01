Korea Investment CORP Purchases 140,600 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Southern worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Southern by 2,997.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 318,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 308,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 18.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

