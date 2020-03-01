Korea Investment CORP Purchases 27,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $75,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.67 and a 200 day moving average of $300.25. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

