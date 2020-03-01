Korea Investment CORP Purchases 74,900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $52,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.46.

PSX opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.