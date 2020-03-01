Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $62,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of 3M by 21.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in 3M by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 142,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 14.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. 3M Co has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

