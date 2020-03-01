Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

VRSK opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

