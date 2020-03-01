Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $69,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

