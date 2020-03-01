Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Enbridge worth $58,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

