Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $64,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $182.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,631 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

