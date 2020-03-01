Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,401 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of T-Mobile Us worth $71,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.