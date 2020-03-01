Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of SYSCO worth $76,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.