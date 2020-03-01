Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 21,807 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 342.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,399,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus cut their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $202.84 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

