Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 51,477 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up approximately 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

