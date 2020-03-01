Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 522,096 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 535.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522,096 shares during the quarter. Centurylink accounts for about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Centurylink worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

