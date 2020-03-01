Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Allegiant Travel accounts for 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

