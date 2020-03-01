Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,487 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for about 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Paylocity worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

