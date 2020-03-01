Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 303.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

AGN opened at $190.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.