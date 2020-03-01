Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

