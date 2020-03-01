Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $13.23 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

