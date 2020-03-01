Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Yeti worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yeti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of YETI opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

