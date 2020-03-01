Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,577 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.85% of At Home Group worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

