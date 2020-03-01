Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Avalara worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avalara by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $873,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at $55,551,955.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

