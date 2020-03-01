Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 363.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990,217 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.61% of Tailored Brands worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TLRD stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

