Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,590 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of Eventbrite worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EB opened at $14.61 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.