Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 517,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.41 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

