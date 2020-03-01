Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 7,939 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,965,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.