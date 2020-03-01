Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 24,616 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

