Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,192 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,308 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.