Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 71,303 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,303 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.50% of Oxford Industries worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

