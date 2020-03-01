Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $7 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. XP makes up approximately 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $94,368,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,736,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $21,427,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $10,499,000.

XP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

XP stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

