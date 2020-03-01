Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Specifically, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lantheus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

