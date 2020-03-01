Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $613.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $1,039,423. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.