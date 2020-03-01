Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 614.88 ($8.09).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 636 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 698.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 616.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Louise Fowler purchased 470 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £2,998.60 ($3,944.49).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

