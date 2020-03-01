Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ted Baker to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

TED stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.82) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 million and a P/E ratio of 111.77.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

