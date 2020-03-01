Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

