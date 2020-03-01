LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250,607 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of LKQ worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,382,000 after acquiring an additional 316,505 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 395,017 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

