Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

