Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169,203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $67,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.