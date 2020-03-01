LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

BLMN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

