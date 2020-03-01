LSV Asset Management Buys 51,300 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

