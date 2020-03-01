LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,762,423 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,762,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,713 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

