LSV Asset Management Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.60% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKCC. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

