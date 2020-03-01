LSV Asset Management Has $16.78 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

