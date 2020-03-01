LSV Asset Management Has $17.23 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.18% of Koppers worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Koppers by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.