LSV Asset Management Purchases 402,181 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.23% of AdvanSix worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

