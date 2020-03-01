LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.77% of Patrick Industries worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,725,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $585,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,157,657. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

