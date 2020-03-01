LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 398,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.