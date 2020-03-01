LSV Asset Management Sells 15,400 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.98% of PennantPark Investment worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

